Pregnant woman survives gorge fall in MP
In Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, an 18-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly taken under false pretenses by her married lover and his cousin after she went to him for medical help.
Instead of helping, they reportedly took her to a forest, raped her, and pushed her into a gorge.
She survived the fall but suffered serious injuries.
Men arrested on July 14
A local panchayat head found her the next morning and got her medical help.
After her family filed a missing person report, police arrested both men on July 14.
They're facing charges including attempted murder, kidnapping, and rape—plus extra charges under the SC/ST Act and POCSO since she was a minor when first assaulted.
The case has sparked fresh concern about women's safety in rural India.