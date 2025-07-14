Tension rises after student stabbing in Aligarh college
A female undergraduate was stabbed by unidentified attackers inside the NCC complex at Sri Tika Ram Kanya Mahavidyalaya, a well-known women's college in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.
Despite serious injuries, she managed to call her family before losing consciousness and is now being treated at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital.
Protest outside college gate
The attack led to immediate protests outside the college gate—students and locals blocked traffic and demanded quick action from authorities.
Police have registered a case against unknown assailants and are reviewing CCTV footage for leads.
Security at the college has been tightened, and officials say the victim is out of danger but still recovering.
The investigation is ongoing as police work to identify those responsible.