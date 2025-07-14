Next Article
Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh takes charge as Telangana High Court Chief
Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh just took over as Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, starting July 14, 2025.
He steps in after leading the Tripura High Court, following a transfer recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium.
He replaces Sujoy Paul, who moves on to Calcutta HC.
Legal career and family background
A Delhi University grad, Justice Singh kicked off his legal career at Patna High Court back in 1990.
He later joined Jharkhand HC as an additional judge and rose through the ranks to become Chief Justice of Tripura HC in 2023.
Fun fact: his great-grandfather was once Chief Justice of India—so you could say law runs in the family!