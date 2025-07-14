Next-Gen bullet train launch in India and Japan
India and Japan are bringing the E10 Shinkansen bullet train to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, with test runs planned for 2026-27 and full service expected in the early 2030s.
This partnership marks a big step forward for India's rail tech, promising faster travel and a smoother ride.
E10 can reach speeds up to 320km/h
The E10 can reach speeds up to 320km/h and comes loaded with safety features like earthquake-resistant tech.
It has more luggage space, dedicated wheelchair spots with window views, quieter motors, and seats with power outlets—making long trips a lot more comfortable.
E10 brings India closer to global high-speed rail leaders
With a braking distance that's 15% shorter than older models and sound-insulated seating, the E10 puts India closer to global high-speed rail leaders.
It's not just about speed—it's about making travel smarter and more accessible for everyone.