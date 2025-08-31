Brighton stun Manchester City 2-1 in Premier League: Key stats

Brighton & Hove Albion stunned Manchester City with a 2-1 comeback victory at the Amex Stadium on Thursday. The win marked Brighton's first Premier League triumph of the season and dealt City their second consecutive defeat. Erling Haaland had given City an early lead in the 34th minute of his 100th Premier League appearance. However, James Milner equalized for Brighton after Matheus Nunes's handball inside the box. Brajan Gruda scored the winner late on.

Match details Gruda scores the winner for Brighton The match took a dramatic turn in the dying minutes when Gruda, who had just come off the bench, scored the winner. He rounded City goalkeeper James Trafford after a brilliant save to deny Jan Paul van Hecke moments earlier. The goal came in the 89th minute and sealed an incredible comeback victory for Brighton over their more illustrious opponents.

Information A look at the points table With their 2nd successive defeat from three matches, Man City are placed 12th with three points. On the other hand, Brighton collected their 1st win of the season. They own 4 points and have rose to 10th.

Match stats Here are the match stats Brighton had an XG of 2.29 compared to Man City's 1.84. Guardiola's men had 64% ball possession and mustered three shots on target from 12 attempts. Brighton managed 12 attempts with 7 shots on target. The visitors created 2 big chances compared to Brighton's 1. In terms of touches in the opposition box, Man City edged past Brighton (23-21).

Opta stats Key records made in the match For the first time since 2004-05 season, Man City have lost the first two games of a Premier League campaign. Three of the last 5 Premier League games which Man City have lost after scoing first have come at the Amex Stadium in May 2021, November 2024 and August 2025. Gruda's goal was the 7th Premier League winning goal against Guardiola's City in 89th-minute or later.

Haaland Haaland scores on his 100th Premier League appearance After 100 Premier League matches, Haaland owns a tally of 88 goals and 16 assists. He made 36 goals and 8 assists in his debut campaign in 2022-23 from 35 appearances. In 2023-24, he bagged 27 goals and 5 assists from 31 matches. Last season, Haaland managed 22 goals and 3 assists from 31 matches. This season, he owns three goals from three appearances.

Milner Oldest player to score a penalty in Premier League history As per Opta, only Gabriel Jesus (62) has scored in more Premier League games without losing than James Milner (55 - W44 D11). Making his 640th Premier League appearance, Milner scored his 56th goal. He also owns 89 assists. Milner scored his 18th Premier League penalty from 20 attempts. As per Squawka, Milner became the oldest player to score a penalty in Premier League history (39 years, 239 days).