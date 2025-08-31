Erling Haaland scores on his 100th Premier League appearance: Stats
What's the story
Erling Haaland marked his 100th Premier League appearance. The Manchester City striker scored versus Brighton in the 34th minute on Matchday 3 of the 2025-26 season. The match at Amex Stadium saw Pep Guardiola's side lose 2-1. Haaland's goal separated the two sides before a James Milner penalty after a handball from Matheus Nunes made it 1-1. Brajan Gruda's 89th-minute goal helped Brighton win.
Stats
Breaking down Erling Haaland's season-wise returns in the Premier League
After 100 Premier League matches, Haaland owns a tally of 88 goals and 16 assists. He made 36 goals and 8 assists in his debut campaign in 2022-23 from 35 appearances. In 2023-24, he bagged 27 goals and 5 assists from 31 matches. Last season, Haaland managed 22 goals and 3 assists from 31 matches. This season, he owns three goals from three appearances.
Accolades
Haaland owns two Premier League Golden Boot awards
Haaland is a two-time Premier League winner. He won the title in 2022-23 and 2023-24. In his debut campaign, he bagged the Premier League Player of the Season award. He also won the Premier League Young Player of the Season award alongside the Premier League Golden Boot award. In 2023-24, he won his 2nd Premier League Golden Boot award.