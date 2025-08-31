Erling Haaland scores on his 100th Premier League appearance: Stats

Stats

Breaking down Erling Haaland's season-wise returns in the Premier League

After 100 Premier League matches, Haaland owns a tally of 88 goals and 16 assists. He made 36 goals and 8 assists in his debut campaign in 2022-23 from 35 appearances. In 2023-24, he bagged 27 goals and 5 assists from 31 matches. Last season, Haaland managed 22 goals and 3 assists from 31 matches. This season, he owns three goals from three appearances.