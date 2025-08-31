F1 2025, Oscar Piastri wins the 2025 Dutch GP: Stats

Oscar Piastri of McLaren has won the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. Piastri stayed ahead of Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen and a surprise candidate in Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls. Notably, McLaren's Lando Norris was forced to retire the race in closing stages. Norris said he had oil leak before stopping. It was a forgettable race for Scuderia Ferrari as well.

Ferrari A disappointing race for the Ferrari drivers Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton crashed into the barrier at Turn Three on lap 23 of the race. He had to retire as the safety car had to be deployed. Thereafter, Charles Leclerc crashed clashed with Kimi Antonelli during lap 54. Leclerc from fifth and was called for a pit stop to change his tyres. After coming out, he clashed and was forced off.

Twitter Post Piastri wins! OSCAR PIASTRI WINS THE DUTCH GRAND PRIX!! 🤩#F1 #DutchGP pic.twitter.com/RlnqXbHXQv — Formula 1 (@F1) August 31, 2025

Piastri 7th race win for Piastri this season Piastri took his 23rd podium finish in F1 and a ninth race win. This season, Piastri has claimed 13 podium finishes from 15 races, dominating the track. Notably, he has won 7 races this season. Before the mid-season break, Piastri had finished second in the previous race at the Hungarian GP behind teammate Norris.

Information Verstappen seals his 118th career podium finish Verstappen had gone 4 races without a top-three finish since claiming 2nd place at the Canadian GP. The Dutchman sealed his 118th career podium finish. Verstappen owns six podiums this season.

Top 10 Dutch GP: A look at the Top 10 drivers 1) Oscar Piastri (McLaren) 2) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) 3) Hadjar (Racing Bull) 4) George Russell (Mercedes) 5) Alex Albon (Williams) 6) O. Bearman (Haas) 7) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 8) Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 9) Y. Tsunoda (Red Bull) 10) E. Ocon (Haas)

Do you know? Antonelli drops to 16th after being penalized Antonelli had finished 6th at Dutch GP. However, he was penalized 10 seconds for the incident. He also received another penalty for speeding in the pit lane. This saw him drop to 16th in the classification.

Drivers A look at the Driver Standings Piastri leads the 2025 Driver Standings with 309 points from 15 races. He is followed by Norris, who has 275 points. Red Bull Racing's Verstappen owns 205 points and is behind the McLaren duo. Mercedes' George Russell is next with 184 points on board. Scuderia Ferrari's Leclerc is placed fifth (151 points) with Hamilton on 6th (109 points).