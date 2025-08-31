Pathum Nissanka hammers his 7th ODI century: Decoding stats

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka has smashed a brilliant century in the 2nd ODI versus Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Sunday. The 27-year-old, who has been Sri Lanka's mainstay opener, had also hammered a fine 76 in the 1st ODI. With Sri Lanka chasing 278 in the 2nd ODI, this is another potential match-winning knock from Nissanka. Here are the key stats.

Knock A defiant knock from the batter's blade Nissanka added 48 runs alongside Nuwanidu Fernando before the Lankans were reduced to 68/2. Thereafter, he stitched a valiant 78-run stand alongside Sadeera Samarawickrama (31). Nissanka has been the fulcrum of this chase, scoring the bulk of runs. He has played sensible cricket and knows the job isn't done yet. He reached his century in the 35th over, hitting 15 fours along the way.

Information Nissanka falls for 122, adds 90-run stand alongside Asalanka Nissanka ended up scoring 122 runs from 136 balls. He hit 16 fours. He was dismissed in the 45th over by Richard Ngarava. Sri Lanka were 236/4 when Nissanka departed. He added a 90-run stand alongside Charith Asalanka.

Stats 4,000 runs in List A cricket As per ESPNcricinfo, Nissanka entered the 4,000-run club in List A cricket with his 2nd run of the contest. He entered the match with 3,998 runs at an average of 38.81 from 112 matches. With this knock, he has raced to 9 tons in addition to hammering 27 half-centuries.

Runs 7th ODI century, including two versus Zimbabwe This is Nissanka's 7th century in ODIs. He also owns 17 fifties. He has raced to 2,746 ODI runs at an average of 41.60 from 71 matches. Versus Zimbabwe, this is his 2nd ODI century. He also owns three fifties. In six matches versus Zimbabwe, he owns 445 runs, averaging 89. Notably, he is yet to hit a six versus Zimbabwe.