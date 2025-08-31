2nd ODI, Dushmantha Chameera dents Zimbabwe with three-fer: Key stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera took three wickets against Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI at Harare Sports Club. He was the pick of the bowlers as the hosts racked up 277/7 in 50 overs. Chameera dismissed Brian Bennett initially before taking two wickets at the back end. The Lankan pacer bowled this stellar spell after going wicket-less in the series opener.
Spell
A fine spell from Chameera
Chameera drew the first blood in the 10th over, dismissing opener Bennett for 21. His other two strikes came in the last five overs as he sent back a well-set Clive Madande for 36 before trapping Brad Evans (8) in the final over. The pacer's brilliance toward the end restricted the damage as the hosts finished at 277/7.
Career
Here are his ODI stats
Chameera finished his spell with 3/52 from 10 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, the veteran pacer has now raced to 63 wickets from 56 ODIs at an average of 34.25 (ER: 5.46). His tally includes a four-fer and a five-wicket haul. The 33-year-old has managed just eight wickets across 12 ODIs against Zimbabwe at 48.