Sikandar Raza slams his fifth ODI fifty against SL: Stats

Zimbabwe batter Sikandar Raza continues his rich vein of form in ODIs. After scoring a fine 92, Raza slammed another half-century in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club. The experienced batter helped Zimbabwe evade a collapse after they were down to 176/5. He added a 76-run stand with Clive Madande. Zimbabwe slammed 277/7 after Sri Lanka elected to field.

Knock Raza plays rescuer Raza came to the middle after Ben Curran's 79 powered Zimbabwe past 100. Curran was joined by Raza, who took them to 150. However, SL removed Curran, Sean Williams, and Tony Munyonga before the 200-run mark. Raza then joined forces with Madande (36), propelling the hosts past 250. The former returned unbeaten on 59 off 55 balls (5 four and 1 six).

Stats A look at his stats As mentioned, Raza brought up a half-century in his second successive ODI. He slammed 92 off 87 balls in the thrilling series opener. In 153 ODIs, the Zimbabwe opener has raced to 4,476 runs at an average of 36.99. His tally includes 31 50-plus scores (100s: 7 and 50s: 24). Notably, Raza slammed his 14th ODI fifty at home.