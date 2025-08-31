How Mohammed Siraj turned tragedy into triumph Down Under

Mohammed Siraj 's journey to becoming a lethal Test bowler has been nothing short of remarkable. However, his rise to the top was marred by a personal tragedy. Days before his Test debut in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, Siraj's father passed away due to an illness. However, the pacer was confined to a strict COVID-19 bio-bubble in Australia and couldn't attend the last rites in India. Bharat Arun , India's former bowling coach, recently shed light on Siraj's tough period.

Resilience Isolation after father's death Speaking on the Bombay Sport Exchange, Arun highlighted that only the team manager was allowed to visit him Siraj after his father's demise. "It was the five-star jail. The manager was the only one to go. He got special permission, but none of us could visit him. It was really tough. We spoke a lot on the phone. We spoke on WhatsApp calls," Arun said.

Decision Father's dream! Arun added that Siraj wanted to fulfil his father's dream. "He got on a video call, and I spoke to him, then we asked him, 'Would you like to go back?' Ravi told me that it is so far away, so what can be done now? Siraj then told me that it was his father's dream to watch him play Tests. He said, 'I will stay here.' I thought that was outstanding," Arun revealed.

Breakthrough Memorable Test debut for Siraj Siraj, who chose to stay in Australia, made his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. He took five wickets in the match, which produced the first of India's nine Test wins in SENA nations this decade. Siraj then took a historic five-wicket haul in the final Test at The Gabba, Brisbane. He has been a key pacer for India along with Jasprit Bumrah ever since.