Gujarat man fined ₹1 lakh for attending court from toilet
A man in Gujarat landed a hefty ₹1 lakh fine after he joined a High Court hearing from his bathroom—Bluetooth headset on, sitting right on the toilet.
The judges called his behavior disrespectful and warned he could face jail if he doesn't pay up by July 22.
Court concerned about maintaining basic respect in online hearings
The 74-minute hearing, held on June 20, quickly went viral when clips of the incident spread across social media.
The court said it's concerned about maintaining basic respect in online hearings and is now looking for ways to prevent more "toilet Zoom" moments in the future.