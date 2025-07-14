Golden Temple faces bomb threat, investigation underway
The Golden Temple in Amritsar got a bomb threat email on Monday, warning about explosives like RDX and a possible blast.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) quickly filed a complaint, and Punjab Police jumped into action to investigate.
Police bring in bomb squads, ramp up security
Police registered an FIR, brought in bomb squads, and ramped up security around the temple.
Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said they're treating the threat seriously and working with cybercrime teams to track down who sent it.
SGPC has also boosted security checks and is reviewing CCTV footage while the investigation continues.
SGPC shares update
Authorities are asking everyone to stay calm but alert—if you spot anything odd, report it right away.
SGPC's Chief Secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan shared that even if this turns out to be a hoax, they're not taking any chances until everything is clear.