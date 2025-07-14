Russian woman and daughters sent to detention centre India Jul 14, 2025

A Russian woman, Nina Kutina, and her two young daughters were found hiding in India for over eight years, with the last two weeks spent living in a cave near Gokarna after her business visa expired back in 2017.

Kutina originally came to India on a business visa in 2016, but instead of returning home, she stayed—moving into forests and eventually settling with her kids in a remote, landslide-prone cave.