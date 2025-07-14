Russian woman and daughters sent to detention centre
A Russian woman, Nina Kutina, and her two young daughters were found hiding in India for over eight years, with the last two weeks spent living in a cave near Gokarna after her business visa expired back in 2017.
Kutina originally came to India on a business visa in 2016, but instead of returning home, she stayed—moving into forests and eventually settling with her kids in a remote, landslide-prone cave.
Family survived on instant noodles, used daylight as light source
Kutina told police she chose the cave for meditation and practiced Hindu rituals there.
The family survived on instant noodles, slept on plastic sheets, and used daylight as their only light source.
After being discovered by police on July 9, all three were moved to a women's reception center.
Authorities are now arranging their return to Russia due to Kutina's long-overstayed visa and the unsafe living conditions.