New railway line connects Mizoram's Aizawl to India

Building this line was no small feat—engineers carved out 48 tunnels (almost 13km long) and built over 140 bridges. One bridge even stands taller than Delhi 's Qutub Minar! Crews had to battle tough terrain, heavy rain, landslides, and labor shortages along the way.

You can now travel from Silchar to Aizawl in 3 hours

Four new stations—Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang—are now on the map.

Thanks to this rail link, you can get from Silchar to Aizawl in an estimated three hours.

Beyond saving time, it's set to boost tourism and trade across Northeast India.

Total cost? About ₹5,021 crore.