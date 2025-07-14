New railway line connects Mizoram's Aizawl to India
After more than 20 years in the making, Mizoram's capital Aizawl is now officially connected to Indian Railways.
The new 51.38-km Bairabi-Sairang line, finished in June 2025, links Aizawl with Silchar and the rest of the country for the first time ever.
Engineers battled tough terrain, heavy rain, and landslides
Building this line was no small feat—engineers carved out 48 tunnels (almost 13km long) and built over 140 bridges.
One bridge even stands taller than Delhi's Qutub Minar!
Crews had to battle tough terrain, heavy rain, landslides, and labor shortages along the way.
You can now travel from Silchar to Aizawl in 3 hours
Four new stations—Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang—are now on the map.
Thanks to this rail link, you can get from Silchar to Aizawl in an estimated three hours.
Beyond saving time, it's set to boost tourism and trade across Northeast India.
Total cost? About ₹5,021 crore.