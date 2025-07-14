President Murmu visits self-immolated student amid harassment scandal

Accused professor arrested; college principal suspended

Bisi is currently being treated for critical burns at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The accused professor, Samir Kumar Sahu, has been arrested for sexual harassment and abetment of suicide.

The college principal was also suspended and arrested for allegedly coercing Bisi to drop her complaint.

Student protests have erupted across Odisha demanding a judicial probe, with both police and education officials now investigating what went wrong on campus.