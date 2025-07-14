President Murmu visits self-immolated student amid harassment scandal
A 20-year-old student, Soumyashree Bisi, from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, Odisha, suffered severe burns after setting herself ablaze outside the principal's office.
Earlier this month, she had accused a senior faculty member of sexual harassment and threatening her academic future if she didn't comply.
Bisi reportedly faced pressure from college authorities to withdraw her complaint before taking this drastic step.
Accused professor arrested; college principal suspended
Bisi is currently being treated for critical burns at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. The accused professor, Samir Kumar Sahu, has been arrested for sexual harassment and abetment of suicide.
The college principal was also suspended and arrested for allegedly coercing Bisi to drop her complaint.
Student protests have erupted across Odisha demanding a judicial probe, with both police and education officials now investigating what went wrong on campus.