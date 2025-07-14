Next Article
Drunk trio's joyride ends on Juhu beach
Three men—Tarun Yadav, Najeeb Syed, and Brijesh Soni—drove their car straight onto the wet sands of Mumbai's Juhu Beach on July 11 after drinking during a city tour.
The adventure didn't last long: the car got stuck near the sea around 8pm and was stranded for two hours before fire brigade teams pulled it out with a tractor.
Police seized the vehicle and took the trio to Santacruz police station. They were booked under the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving and allegedly breaking beach entry rules.
All three have been released with a notice to appear for investigation while legal proceedings continue.