Drunk trio's joyride ends on Juhu beach India Jul 14, 2025

Three men—Tarun Yadav, Najeeb Syed, and Brijesh Soni—drove their car straight onto the wet sands of Mumbai's Juhu Beach on July 11 after drinking during a city tour.

The adventure didn't last long: the car got stuck near the sea around 8pm and was stranded for two hours before fire brigade teams pulled it out with a tractor.