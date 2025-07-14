High-Speed broadband to reach 6 lakh villages

BharatNet Phase 3 will connect about 2.5 lakh gram panchayats and their nearby villages with top-notch fiber networks. Mobile towers linked by fiber will boost speeds and open the door for smoother 5G —and even future 6G—services.

Rollout could help tech companies set up shop

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal says this rollout could help tech companies set up shop beyond big cities, bringing more jobs and opportunities to smaller towns.

With super affordable data (just nine cents per GB) and fast median speeds (138 Mbps), BharatNet Phase 3 is all about making digital growth and new possibilities real for everyone—no matter where they live.