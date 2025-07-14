Next Article
Chennai Police accused of manhandling journalists
During coverage of a teachers' protest in Chennai, several journalists—especially women—were reportedly pushed and verbally abused by city police as the demonstration escalated.
Video clips from the scene show officers shoving reporters and threatening those filming detentions, raising big concerns about press freedom and safety.
Journalist unions have filed formal complaints
Journalist unions have filed formal complaints, demanding action against the officers involved and better safety guarantees for reporters at protests.
So far, authorities haven't responded publicly, which has only fueled frustration among media groups and sparked more debate about protecting journalists in India.