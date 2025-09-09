GST 2.0: Jaguar Land Rover cuts car prices by ₹30L

Implementation date

Range Rover will be cheaper by ₹30.4 lakh

The price cuts on JLR models will come into effect from today. The Range Rover SUV brand will be cheaper by as much as ₹30.4 lakh, while the popular Defender SUV will see a price cut of up to ₹18.6 lakh. The Discovery SUV's price will also be reduced by up to ₹9.9 lakh, all based on ex-showroom prices of these models.