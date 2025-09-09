Mercedes says BMW engine-sharing talks are 'not true'
Heard the buzz about Mercedes teaming up with BMW for engines? Turns out, it's not happening.
At the Munich Mobility Show this week, Mercedes-Benz CTO Markus Schaefer made it clear they're sticking with their own Family of Modular Engines (FAME) program—a project they started about four years ago to meet tough emissions rules across Europe, China, and the US.
Schaefer emphasizes no discussions with BMW
Schaefer emphasized there have been no discussions with BMW about sourcing engines, dismissing reports as "not true" despite recent rumors.
Instead, Mercedes is doubling down on developing their own engines—including a new EU7-ready V8—while also rolling out more electric vehicles like the latest electric GLC.
Basically, they're mixing classic power with electric innovation and keeping things in-house for now.