Planning to buy a new car? Wait for September 22

Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Mahindra, Tata will see biggest price cuts

Expect real savings: Hyundai's Creta drops by up to ₹72k and Tucson by ₹2.4 lakh.

Jeep Compass and Meridian will be over ₹2 lakh cheaper. Kia Sonet and Syros see more than ₹1.5 lakh off their prices.

Mahindra SUVs as well as Tata's Nexon and Harrier also get sizable cuts—making now a pretty great time to upgrade your wheels!