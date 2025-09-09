Next Article
Planning to buy a new car? Wait for September 22
Good news for anyone eyeing a new ride—starting September 22, 2025, updated GST rates will make cars noticeably cheaper across India.
Announced earlier this month, the move means major brands like Tata, Hyundai, Toyota, Mahindra, Kia, Jeep, MG Motors, Nissan-Renault, and Skoda are set to pass these tax cuts straight to buyers.
Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Mahindra, Tata will see biggest price cuts
Expect real savings: Hyundai's Creta drops by up to ₹72k and Tucson by ₹2.4 lakh.
Jeep Compass and Meridian will be over ₹2 lakh cheaper. Kia Sonet and Syros see more than ₹1.5 lakh off their prices.
Mahindra SUVs as well as Tata's Nexon and Harrier also get sizable cuts—making now a pretty great time to upgrade your wheels!