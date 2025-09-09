Polestar 5 EV debuts with 872hp and sleek styling

Polestar has unveiled its latest flagship model, the 2026 Polestar 5. The new addition to the Swedish automaker's lineup comes in two trims: Dual Motor and Performance. The standard Dual Motor version packs a powerful punch with an impressive 738hp output while the Performance trim takes it up a notch with an astounding power of up to 872hp.

Design details First, take a look at the design of Polestar 5 The Polestar 5 is based on the 2020 Precept concept and comes as a sleek four-door sedan. Its long, low, and muscular lines give it a head-turning look. The car also has clever design elements for grand-touring levels of comfort in the cabin. For instance, its battery is placed under the floor of the vehicle with a cutout starting behind front seats to provide more headroom at the back.

Performance specs Both versions are limited to a top speed of 250km/h The Polestar 5 comes with two motors and all-wheel drive in both trims. The standard Dual Motor trim offers a power output of 738hp and torque of up to 812Nm. The Performance variant ups the ante with a stronger rear motor offering an impressive combined output of 872hp and torque of up to 1,016Nm. Both versions are limited to a top speed of 250km/h.

Battery details The car promises a range of around 531km The Polestar 5 is powered by a 106kWh (usable) NMC lithium-ion battery, which also contributes to the structure of its aluminium platform. The system operates on 800 volts and supports DC charging speeds of up to 350kW. This means you can charge from 10% to 80% in just about 22 minutes. Based on WLTP ratings, EPA estimates suggest a range of around 531km for the standard car and about 483km for the Performance variant.