This is how Mercedes-Benz's electric C-Class sedan will look like

Mercedes-Benz has teased its upcoming electric C-Class sedan at the Munich Motor Show in Germany. The car is set to make its global debut in 2026 and will compete with the likes of BMW i3, which is also expected next year. The teaser was shown during the GLC EV reveal event, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from this new addition to Mercedes's lineup.

Looks Illuminated grille like the GLC EV The teaser image shows most of the Mercedes sedan's exterior camouflaged, except for some illuminated parts at the front. Its central grille is similar to that of the electric GLC and features a number of illuminated dots placed very close together. Even its centrally placed three-pointed star is lit up, making an appearance in headlight units as DRLs.

Design evolution A look at the rear The teaser also gives us a glimpse of the car's rear end, showing a triangular rear quarter glass section. This time, it has a softer, more rounded lower corner as compared to the sharper treatment on the current C-Class. The new C-Class shall share its MB.EA architecture with the GLC EV and is likely to have similar powertrains too.