Driverless delivery trucks will soon be on UAE roads

The UAE is taking its love for futuristic tech up a notch—driverless delivery trucks are set to hit roads nationwide within the next year. Right now, 7X Group is testing these autonomous vehicles in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, where they're already dropping off packages.

Trials will 1st expand to nearby cities Once safety checks are cleared in Masdar City, trials will expand to Khalifa City and Dubai.

The goal? To have these self-driving trucks cruising all over the country by this time next year.

The system runs like a mini train 7X Group's system runs like a mini train of driverless trucks that stop at set stations for parcel drop-offs.

This setup aims to cut down on traffic and make deliveries cheaper and quicker—some even arrive in just 10 minutes through their Win app.