Hyundai's 1st-ever compact EV is a stylish city car

Concept THREE flaunts 'Art of Steel' look

Concept THREE stands out with its sculpted "Art of Steel" look and an Aero Hatch shape for better aerodynamics.

Inside, it keeps things green with recycled textiles and fabrics made from ocean waste—plus you can personalize the modular layout.

Finished in Tungsten Gray with lemon-tinted glass and calming yellow-grey tones inside, this urban-friendly ride shows Hyundai is serious about stylish, sustainable city driving.