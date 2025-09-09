Next Article
Hyundai's 1st-ever compact EV is a stylish city car
Hyundai just dropped the Concept THREE, its first-ever compact electric car under the Ioniq brand, at Munich's IAA Mobility 2025.
This marks a big step in Hyundai's push to win over Europe's growing small EV market.
The company is aiming to make all its European models electric by 2027 and launch 21 global EVs by 2030.
Concept THREE flaunts 'Art of Steel' look
Concept THREE stands out with its sculpted "Art of Steel" look and an Aero Hatch shape for better aerodynamics.
Inside, it keeps things green with recycled textiles and fabrics made from ocean waste—plus you can personalize the modular layout.
Finished in Tungsten Gray with lemon-tinted glass and calming yellow-grey tones inside, this urban-friendly ride shows Hyundai is serious about stylish, sustainable city driving.