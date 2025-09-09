Renault reveals new Clio with sporty looks and hybrid tech
Renault has unveiled the all-new sixth-generation Clio, mixing sporty looks with eco-friendly hybrid tech.
Building on 35 years of Clio history and nearly 17 million sold in over 120 countries, this update brings a bold diamond-inspired grille and sharp LED headlights for a modern vibe.
The new Clio packs in 29 driver assistance systems
Step inside and you'll find dual 10.1-inch digital displays plus Renault's OpenR Link system with built-in Google features.
The top E-Tech 160 model pairs a 1.8L petrol engine with two electric motors (160hp total), keeping CO2 as low as 89g/km; there's also a classic petrol option if you're not ready to go hybrid.
Safety-wise, the new Clio packs in 29 driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control and emergency braking—all still made at Renault's Bursa plant in Turkey.