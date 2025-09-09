Renault reveals new Clio with sporty looks and hybrid tech

The new Clio packs in 29 driver assistance systems

Step inside and you'll find dual 10.1-inch digital displays plus Renault's OpenR Link system with built-in Google features.

The top E-Tech 160 model pairs a 1.8L petrol engine with two electric motors (160hp total), keeping CO2 as low as 89g/km; there's also a classic petrol option if you're not ready to go hybrid.

Safety-wise, the new Clio packs in 29 driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control and emergency braking—all still made at Renault's Bursa plant in Turkey.