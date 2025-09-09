Maruti Suzuki Victoris arrives with CNG variant, Level-2 ADAS
Maruti Suzuki just unveiled the Victoris, its latest mid-size SUV under the Arena brand.
Sitting above the Brezza, it's designed to take on popular rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
The Victoris stands out with Level-2 ADAS for smarter driving and a unique underfloor CNG tank that keeps your boot space free.
AWD, paddle shifters, and Dolby Atmos sound system on offer
You get three engine choices: a 1.5L petrol, a strong hybrid (28.65km/l), or a 1.5L petrol+CNG option.
Enthusiasts can enjoy the AllGrip Select 4x4 system with terrain modes and paddle shifters, and there is also a six-speed automatic gearbox available for extra flexibility.
Inside, there's a big 10.25-inch digital driver display, a 10.01-inch infotainment screen, and an eight-speaker Infinity by Harman system with Dolby Atmos—so road trips sound as good as they feel.
Five-star Bharat NCAP rating
The Victoris has earned a five-star Bharat NCAP rating and packs in six airbags, ESP, plus a 360-degree camera for peace of mind on every drive.
With its advanced safety tech, hybrid options, AWD capability, and clever CNG setup, it makes for an appealing pick if you want something fresh—and future-ready—in 2025's crowded SUV scene.