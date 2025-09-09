Maruti Suzuki Victoris arrives with CNG variant, Level-2 ADAS Auto Sep 09, 2025

Maruti Suzuki just unveiled the Victoris, its latest mid-size SUV under the Arena brand.

Sitting above the Brezza, it's designed to take on popular rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

The Victoris stands out with Level-2 ADAS for smarter driving and a unique underfloor CNG tank that keeps your boot space free.