Porsche's Cayenne EV will charge wirelessly
Porsche just revealed that the Cayenne EV will debut a wireless home charging system in 2026.
Instead of plugging in, you'll simply park over a special floor plate to charge up—no cables, no hassle.
With 11 kW output and 90% efficiency, it's Porsche's first step into inductive charging.
You can control charging and even pre-set your cabin temperature using the My Porsche app.
The base plate is weatherproof and packed with safety features like motion and object detection.
The system connects via LTE and Wi-Fi for updates, rolling out first in Europe before heading worldwide after its prototype debut at Munich's IAA Mobility show in 2025.