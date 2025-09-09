BMW unveils its 1st EV on Neue Klasse platform
BMW has just revealed the 2026 iX3, its first electric SUV built on the Neue Klasse platform.
Set to launch in 2026 with a starting price of $60,000 (around ₹53 lakh), the iX3 packs a punch with dual motors, all-wheel drive, and delivers around 463hp and 645Nm torque.
iX3 promises around 644km of range per charge
The iX3 sports a fresh look inspired by BMW's classic 2002 series, featuring compact Kidney Grilles and sleek LED headlights.
Inside, there's a panoramic iDrive system with a huge 17.9-inch infotainment screen for easy control.
It promises about 644km of range on a single charge and supports super-fast charging up to 400kW DC thanks to its advanced 800V setup.
Future versions will include rear-wheel drive and sportier M Sport trims to take on rivals like Audi Q6 e-tron and Porsche Macan EV.