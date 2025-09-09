BMW unveils its 1st EV on Neue Klasse platform

iX3 promises around 644km of range per charge

The iX3 sports a fresh look inspired by BMW's classic 2002 series, featuring compact Kidney Grilles and sleek LED headlights.

Inside, there's a panoramic iDrive system with a huge 17.9-inch infotainment screen for easy control.

It promises about 644km of range on a single charge and supports super-fast charging up to 400kW DC thanks to its advanced 800V setup.

Future versions will include rear-wheel drive and sportier M Sport trims to take on rivals like Audi Q6 e-tron and Porsche Macan EV.