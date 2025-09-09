Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara scores 4 stars in Euro NCAP tests
The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, an electric SUV made in India, has earned a solid four-star safety rating from Euro NCAP in 2025.
This recognition highlights its strong crash protection and modern safety tech.
Its twin, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV, will soon launch in Europe with the same credentials.
How well does the e-Vitara protect occupants?
In crash tests, the e-Vitara scored 77% for adult protection—meaning good coverage for your knees, head, and chest—and an impressive 85% for kids.
Both six- and 10-year-old dummies were well protected during frontal and side impacts.
It also gets handy driver assists
For pedestrians and cyclists, the e-Vitara scored 79%, thanks to features that help protect heads and legs if there's an accident (though those windscreen pillars could be softer).
The car's emergency braking works well for people on foot or bikes too, plus you get handy assists like lane support and driver fatigue alerts.