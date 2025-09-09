Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara scores 4 stars in Euro NCAP tests

In crash tests, the e-Vitara scored 77% for adult protection—meaning good coverage for your knees, head, and chest—and an impressive 85% for kids. Both six- and 10-year-old dummies were well protected during frontal and side impacts.

It also gets handy driver assists

For pedestrians and cyclists, the e-Vitara scored 79%, thanks to features that help protect heads and legs if there's an accident (though those windscreen pillars could be softer).

The car's emergency braking works well for people on foot or bikes too, plus you get handy assists like lane support and driver fatigue alerts.