This electric 3-wheeler lets you drive without a helmet

The XYTE One packs a 25hp motor with 54Nm of torque and tops out at 98km/h (99km/h). Its 7.6kWh battery gives you up to 113km per charge and goes from 20% to 80% in just over two hours. There's a roomy 72-liter trunk, reverse gear for easy parking, plus safety features like three-channel ABS and double-wishbone suspension on all wheels.

It has a modern vibe with a 10-inch touchscreen

Inside, you get a modern vibe with a 10-inch touchscreen, LTE connectivity, and an app for remote navigation or checking your ride from afar.

The launch comes right after BMW teased its own helmet-free Vision CE concept—except the XYTE One is stable with three wheels and ready to hit city streets now, making it an instant contender for urban commuters who want something fresh but practical.