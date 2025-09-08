GST uncertainty holds back auto sales in August

Dealers are sitting on 600,000 units in inventory

August saw 323,256 cars and SUVs registered—a number held back by heavy rains and mid-month uncertainty.

Sales got a small boost after some automakers dropped prices, but most buyers are expected to return after September 22 with Navratri.

Two-wheelers held strong at 1.37 million units despite weather hurdles, while commercial vehicles rode a wave of new contracts and positive business vibes.

Dealerships are sitting on about 600,000 units in inventory right now.