Next Article
Engineering student detained for hate graffiti
A 21-year-old engineering student, Fatima Shabna, was arrested on Monday after allegedly writing hateful graffiti in her college hostel's washroom in Nitte, Udupi.
The messages, found on May 7, were reportedly meant to stir up tension between different communities on campus.
Shabna booked under laws against public mischief
After the hostel warden filed a complaint, police booked Shabna under laws against public mischief and took her to court.
Officers are now investigating the case.
The incident is a reminder of how important it is to keep campus spaces respectful and safe for everyone.