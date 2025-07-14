India bolsters naval fleet with major investment

MDL plans to reclaim 10 acres near its campus for two new dry basins, doubling its ship-handling muscle from 40,000 to 80,000 tons. Add in a new site at Nhava Sheva port and total capacity could hit two lakh tons. Right now, they can already build 11 submarines and 10 warships at once—and they're working on major submarine projects worth over ₹1 lakh crore.

MDL has been building ships since the 1700s

MDL has been building ships since the 1700s and is key to India's plan for a much bigger navy by 2047.

This expansion isn't just about size—it's about modern tech and making India more self-reliant in defense.

For anyone interested in tech or national security, it's a big step toward closing the gap with other global navies.