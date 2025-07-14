Next Article
Rainfall and gusty winds cool Delhi
Delhi and its neighbors woke up to much-needed rain and gusty winds on Monday evening, bringing down the heat.
Temperatures dropped to 33.6°C—almost 2°C below normal—and the city felt noticeably cooler than usual for July.
IMD issued a yellow alert
This weather shift is a relief after days of scorching heat, but it comes with a heads-up: IMD issued a Yellow alert for more light to moderate showers, thunderstorms, and winds up to 50km/h.
Expect some travel delays or outdoor disruptions through Tuesday, so keep an umbrella handy and check updates before heading out.
AQI improved to a 'satisfactory' level
On the bright side, humidity was high (67-100%), but air quality improved to a "satisfactory" level (AQI 59)—a welcome change from recent muggy days.