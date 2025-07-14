President assigns new Chief Justices to 5 High Courts
Big changes in India's judiciary: The President just appointed new Chief Justices for the High Courts of Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Gauhati, and Patna—plus four current Chief Justices have been shifted to new states.
All moves were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium.
Reshuffle aimed at tackling case backlogs
This reshuffle is meant to make courts work smoother and tackle case backlogs faster.
With fresh leadership at the top, the aim is to boost efficiency and improve how justice is delivered across these major states.
New HC CJs in these states
Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva (Delhi HC) heads to Madhya Pradesh;
Justice Vibhu Bakhru (Delhi HC) takes over Karnataka;
Justice Ashutosh Kumar (Patna HC) moves to Gauhati;
Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi (Gujarat HC) steps in at Patna;
and Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan (Himachal Pradesh HC) leads Jharkhand.
These current CJs have been shifted to new states
Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava goes from Rajasthan to Madras.
Justice MS Ramachandra Rao shifts from Jharkhand to Tripura.
Justice KR Shriram moves from Madras to Rajasthan, while Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh heads from Tripura to Telangana.