Trump says he warned Qatar about Israeli strike; Doha refutes

Israel on Tuesday launched an airstrike on a residential compound in Doha, Qatar , killing five Hamas members. The attack occurred while Hamas's negotiating team was meeting to discuss a new US ceasefire proposal for Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the strike as "a surgical, precision strike" in retaliation for the October 7, 2023, attack and a recent shooting in Jerusalem that killed six people.

Diplomatic tension Qatar 'reserves the right' to respond Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has said the country "reserves the right" to respond to Israel's "blatant attack." He also claimed that the United States warned them of the attack only 10 minutes after it had started. US President Donald Trump said he was informed by the military and directed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to notify Qatar but admitted it was "too late."

Blame game Hamas accuses US of sabotaging peace efforts Hamas has said the strike targeted its negotiating team and accused both Israel and the US of sabotaging peace efforts. The group said it holds the US administration "jointly responsible with the [Israeli] occupation for this crime." Qatar has been a lead mediator in US-backed cease-fire talks aimed at resolving the conflict in Gaza.

Defense stance White House expresses concern, clarifies stance The White House criticized the location and timing of the attack while acknowledging that eliminating Hamas is a worthy goal. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said, "Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar...does not advance Israel or America's goals." She added that eliminating Hamas is a worthy goal. Trump later expressed regret over the attack's location and assured Qatar it wouldn't happen again, clarifying that it was Netanyahu's decision, not his.