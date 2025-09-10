Poland on high alert after suspected Russian drones enter airspace  

Poland 's military announced early Wednesday that it had shot down drones that breached its airspace during a Russian strike on Ukraine. "This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens," Poland's Operation Command said. It said military action is still ongoing, and its soldiers are "fully prepared for immediate response."

Military response Poland deploys aircraft, defense systems The operational command also announced that it has deployed Polish and allied aircraft. "Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness," the command said. Poland is a member of NATO, a transatlantic defense pact that includes the US and operates on the principle that an attack on one is an attack on all.

International support US deploys F-35 fighter jets to Poland The United States has also deployed F-35 fighter jets to patrol the Polish skies in response to the reported drone incursions. A FlightRadar map showed a T-059 hovering above Rzeszów, further raising concerns about possible airspace violations, according to Reuters. However, these reports are yet to be confirmed by official sources.

Border closure Poland to shut all crossings with Belarus In light of the situation, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced plans to shut down all crossings with Belarus from midnight on Thursday. He said the maneuvers near the Polish border represent "very aggressive" military doctrine and demand immediate defensive action. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said the closure would remain until Warsaw is sure there is "no more threat to Polish citizens."