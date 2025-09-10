Trade talks ongoing, will speak to 'good friend' Modi: Trump 

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that trade negotiations between the US and India are ongoing. He announced this on his Truth Social platform, expressing optimism about reaching a successful conclusion. "I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi , in the upcoming weeks," he wrote. The development comes amid tensions over tariffs and trade barriers between the two nations.

Trade strain 'Nothing to worry about,' says Trump on India ties The US had recently imposed a 50% tariff on Indian goods, including an additional penalty for purchases of Russian oil. Despite this, Trump called the India-US ties a "very special relationship" and assured that he would always be friends with PM Modi when asked if he was ready to reset ties with India. He did express some displeasure over recent actions by PM Modi but maintained there was "nothing to worry about."

Diplomatic response PM Modi calls India-US ties 'forward-looking' PM Modi had earlier on Saturday responded positively to Trump's remarks, calling the India-US ties "forward-looking" and a "Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership." He said he "deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates" Trump's sentiments. The two leaders are now looking forward to further discussions in the coming weeks as they work toward resolving trade barriers between their nations.