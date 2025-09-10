Pat Cummins hopeful of regaining fitness ahead of Ashes

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins has shared a tentative timeline for his return to bowling. This comes as he works on proving his fitness ahead of the highly-anticipated home Ashes series against England. The high-profile five-Test affair will kick off in Perth on November 21. Cummins had been struggling with back soreness since Australia's Caribbean tour in July.

Recent scans have confirmed that Cummins is suffering from a lumbar bone stress in his back. As a result, he has been advised to rest and avoid running or bowling for some time. Despite these challenges, Cummins remains hopeful about his recovery and return to the pitch before the Ashes series begins.

Cummins said he hopes to start bowling again in four to six weeks from now. "I'd imagine (I'd want to be bowling) at minimum a month out, maybe six weeks," he said at a Cricket Australia sponsorship announcement on Wednesday. If Cummins misses the first Test, Scott Boland is likely to be his replacement. "At the moment for the next few weeks it's pretty light. Not much running and zero bowling," he said about his current condition.

Despite his injury woes, Cummins is confident about Australia's fast bowler depth. He said, "We feel really well placed." He added that the team has been planning for this moment for 12 months. Domestic pacers like Jhye Richardson, Michael Neser, Brendan Doggett and Sean Abbott are all ready to step up if needed.