Uncapped all-rounder named in NZ's squad for Women's World Cup 

New Zealand have announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup in India. The team features uncapped all-rounder Flora Devonshire, who made her T20I debut against Sri Lanka earlier this year. The 22-year-old left-arm spinner was also part of the New Zealand A tour of England in June-July. Her selection means Fran Jonas, another left-arm spinner with 26 ODIs under her belt, misses out on a place in the final 15-player squad.

Selection challenges Coach Sawyer on tough selection decisions New Zealand's head coach Ben Sawyer spoke about the tough selection decisions, especially with multiple players vying for the same spot. He said leaving out a quality player like Fran Jonas in favor of Devonshire was not an easy call to make. However, he believes that at 21, Jonas still has her best years ahead of her.

Fresh faces Polly Inglis, Bella James and Bree Illing included The squad also includes Polly Inglis, Bella James, and Bree Illing, who have just eight ODIs among them. This will be their first World Cup campaign. Inglis scored an unbeaten 34 off 21 balls in her second outing against Sri Lanka in March. She will provide wicketkeeping back-up to first-choice Izzy Gaze during the tournament.

Team dynamics Sawyer confident in balance of the squad Sawyer expressed his confidence in the balance of the squad, saying they have the right mix to tackle different conditions and opposition. He praised Illing for her ability to put batters under pressure early with her swing and new ball skills. He also highlighted Devonshire's attacking mind and skillset with the bat as valuable assets down the order.

Veteran presence Experienced core to lead the charge The experienced core of the squad includes captain Sophie Devine, who will retire from ODI cricket after the World Cup, Suzie Bates, Lea Tahuhu, Maddy Green and Amelia Kerr. Sawyer said this is the best-prepared group he has been part of in four world events. He credited their preparation without international cricket since April for allowing them to focus on physical skills.