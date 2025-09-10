Prithvi Shaw fined by Mumbai court for this reason: Details 

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has been fined ₹100 by a Dindoshi sessions court for delaying his response in a molestation case. The fine was imposed on September 9, after Shaw's lawyer failed to respond despite being given a "last chance" on June 13. Judge S M Agarkar said, "Last chance was granted on the previous date. Still one more chance is granted for the cost of ₹100 to the other side."

Case details Gill accused Shaw of molestation Social media influencer Sapna Gill has accused Shaw of molestation at a pub in Andheri on February 15, 2023. She alleged that the cricketer denied her selfie request and then attacked and molested her when she tried to intervene after he snatched and threw her friend's phone. Her lawyer, Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, claimed that Shaw and his team have been intentionally delaying the case with repeated adjournment requests.

Legal action Gill filed FIR after police refused to act After the incident, Gill tried to file an FIR with the police but no action was taken. She then approached the Andheri magistrate court in April 2023. Despite noting a delay in filing, the magistrate deemed the allegations serious enough for an inquiry and directed Santacruz police station to investigate under Section 202 of CrPC and submit a report. Gill later challenged this order, alleging police inaction showed systemic failure to protect assault victims.