Nawazuddin Siddiqui begins shooting for 'Blind Babu'
What's the story
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has officially joined the cast of Blind Babu, directed by Ravi Varma. The film was announced this week and seems to have already begun production. Varma shared photos on Instagram featuring him and his lead actor with a clapperboard bearing the film's title, suggesting that shooting has commenced. Another image showed the entire team posing for a group photo, marking the start of their journey together.
Film details
What to expect from 'Blind Babu'
The post hinted at the film's intriguing premise, writing, "Ab bomb phatega ya kuch aur (Will a bomb go off or something else)?" "Get ready for the chaos that will trap you in edge-of-the-seat suspense...but with dark comic relief." "The journey of Blind Babu has officially begun!" Apart from Siddiqui, Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, and Mukesh Tiwari are also expected to play pivotal roles in the film. More information on the rest of the cast and crew is still awaited.
Twitter Post
See the post here
Ab bomb phatega ya kuch aur?— Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) September 9, 2025
Get ready for the chaos that will trap you in
edge-of-the-seat suspense...but with dark comic relief 💣🫣journey
The
of #BlindBabu begins now! 🎬#RaviVarma#NawazuddinSiddiqui#PavanMalhotra#ZakirHussain#MukeshTiwari#SahaarshShukla… pic.twitter.com/mgDKtTjSeq
International acclaim
Meanwhile, Siddiqui's international project is making waves
As Blind Babu goes into production, Siddiqui is also making waves internationally. His film I'm Not An Actor was recently screened at the 14th DC South Asian Film Festival in Washington D.C. The drama film, featuring Chitrangada Satarupa, premiered earlier this year at the Cinequest Film Festival 2025 in San Jose, USA.