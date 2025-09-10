LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Nawazuddin Siddiqui begins shooting for 'Blind Babu'
Summarize
Nawazuddin Siddiqui begins shooting for 'Blind Babu'
'Blind Babu' is currently in production

Nawazuddin Siddiqui begins shooting for 'Blind Babu'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 10, 2025
10:15 am
What's the story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has officially joined the cast of Blind Babu, directed by Ravi Varma. The film was announced this week and seems to have already begun production. Varma shared photos on Instagram featuring him and his lead actor with a clapperboard bearing the film's title, suggesting that shooting has commenced. Another image showed the entire team posing for a group photo, marking the start of their journey together.

Film details

What to expect from 'Blind Babu'

The post hinted at the film's intriguing premise, writing, "Ab bomb phatega ya kuch aur (Will a bomb go off or something else)?" "Get ready for the chaos that will trap you in edge-of-the-seat suspense...but with dark comic relief." "The journey of Blind Babu has officially begun!" Apart from Siddiqui, Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, and Mukesh Tiwari are also expected to play pivotal roles in the film. More information on the rest of the cast and crew is still awaited.

Twitter Post

See the post here

International acclaim

Meanwhile, Siddiqui's international project is making waves

As Blind Babu goes into production, Siddiqui is also making waves internationally. His film I'm Not An Actor was recently screened at the 14th DC South Asian Film Festival in Washington D.C. The drama film, featuring Chitrangada Satarupa, premiered earlier this year at the Cinequest Film Festival 2025 in San Jose, USA.