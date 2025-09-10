Nawazuddin Siddiqui begins shooting for 'Blind Babu'

Film details

What to expect from 'Blind Babu'

The post hinted at the film's intriguing premise, writing, "Ab bomb phatega ya kuch aur (Will a bomb go off or something else)?" "Get ready for the chaos that will trap you in edge-of-the-seat suspense...but with dark comic relief." "The journey of Blind Babu has officially begun!" Apart from Siddiqui, Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, and Mukesh Tiwari are also expected to play pivotal roles in the film. More information on the rest of the cast and crew is still awaited.