Nepal PM Oli resigns amid violent anti-corruption protests

Nepal 's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has resigned amid violent anti-corruption protests, which have left at least 19 people dead. The unrest was sparked by a social media ban and demands to end corruption and misgovernance. The protests, led by the country's Gen Z youth, continued for two days despite curfews imposed in several districts of the Kathmandu Valley.

Escalating unrest Protests escalate, airport partially shut down The protests intensified on Tuesday as demonstrators vandalized the private residence of President Ramchandra Paudel in Bohratar, Kathmandu. The protesters also attempted to storm the homes of former Prime Ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba and Pushpa Kamal Dahal. In response to the escalating violence, Tribhuvan International Airport was partially shut down, and a curfew was imposed in Itahari Sub-Metropolitan City after protesters set fire to the Mayor's office.

Global reaction Social media ban lifted The Nepali government lifted the social media ban on Monday evening after protests intensified. Prime Minister Oli had earlier defended the ban, saying it was imposed due to the non-registration of platforms under Nepal's law. The United Nations and several foreign missions in Nepal have expressed concern over the violence and called for a transparent investigation into the deaths during protests.