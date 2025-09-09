'Vampires sucking blood dry': Navarro denounces India, China, BRICS

Peter Navarro, trade advisor to United States President Donald Trump , has launched a scathing attack on the BRICS alliance. He called the member nations "vampires" and accused them of unfair trade practices that hurt American interests. "None of these countries can survive if they don't sell to the United States," Navarro said in an interview with Real America's Voice.

Alliance skepticism 'Historically, they all hate each other and kill each other' Navarro also expressed doubts over the longevity of the BRICS alliance, citing historical animosities among member countries. He said, "I don't see how the BRICS stays together since historically they all hate each other and kill each other." His comments come after a recent virtual summit chaired by Brazil that focused on global economic stability.

Geopolitical tensions Navarro also commented on Russia's ties with China Navarro also slammed Russia's growing ties with China and India's long-standing conflict with its neighbor. He said, "Russia is getting into bed with China... China claims they own Vladivostok." The BRICS bloc now includes 11 countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran.

Summit outcomes BRICS summit emphasizes commitment to multilateralism The recent BRICS summit emphasized a commitment to multilateralism and reforming international institutions. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stressed the need for a more "just, balanced, and inclusive international order." External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India at the summit and emphasized stabilizing the international economy.