Nepal protests escalate; PM Oli reportedly seeks Dubai asylum
What's the story
Nepal is witnessing a political crisis as anti-corruption protests intensify. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is reportedly considering leaving for Dubai, citing medical treatment. Reports suggest that Himalaya Airlines has been kept on standby for a possible flight to Dubai soon. The decision comes amid growing pressure on the government, with several ministers resigning in protest and residences of key leaders being targeted by protesters.
Unrest escalation
Protests turn violent, residences of former PMs attacked
The protests have turned violent in many cities, with demonstrators setting fire to the private residence of Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung in Lalitpur. Former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's home was also attacked, with vehicles torched and stones pelted at former Deputy Prime Minister Raghuveer Mahaseth's residence. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari resigned over the government's handling of the protests.
Global response
International attention on Nepal crisis, India expresses sadness
The crisis in Nepal has also drawn international attention, with India's Ministry of External Affairs expressing regret over the loss of young lives. The United Nations called for respect for civil rights and peaceful assembly. In light of these developments, Prime Minister Oli has assigned key responsibilities to his Deputy Prime Minister, hinting at a possible extended absence from his duties.
Meeting convened
Oli calls all-party meeting as unrest continues
Amid the turmoil, Prime Minister Oli has called an all-party meeting to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. He appealed for calm in his letter, saying he is in dialogue with relevant parties. The unrest has continued despite the lifting of a controversial ban on social media platforms following massive outrage. Health Minister Pradeep Paudel became the third minister to resign over violent crackdowns on demonstrators.