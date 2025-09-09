Nepal protests escalate; PM Oli reportedly seeks Dubai asylum

Nepal is witnessing a political crisis as anti-corruption protests intensify. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is reportedly considering leaving for Dubai, citing medical treatment. Reports suggest that Himalaya Airlines has been kept on standby for a possible flight to Dubai soon. The decision comes amid growing pressure on the government, with several ministers resigning in protest and residences of key leaders being targeted by protesters.

Unrest escalation Protests turn violent, residences of former PMs attacked The protests have turned violent in many cities, with demonstrators setting fire to the private residence of Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung in Lalitpur. Former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's home was also attacked, with vehicles torched and stones pelted at former Deputy Prime Minister Raghuveer Mahaseth's residence. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak and Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari resigned over the government's handling of the protests.

Global response International attention on Nepal crisis, India expresses sadness The crisis in Nepal has also drawn international attention, with India's Ministry of External Affairs expressing regret over the loss of young lives. The United Nations called for respect for civil rights and peaceful assembly. In light of these developments, Prime Minister Oli has assigned key responsibilities to his Deputy Prime Minister, hinting at a possible extended absence from his duties.