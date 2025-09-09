Why Nepal banned social media; was there more to protests?

Nepal has been rocked by massive protests after the government banned 26 social media platforms, including Facebook , Instagram, and YouTube. The ban was imposed after these platforms failed to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within a week from August 28. The move triggered widespread anger among young Nepalis who took to the streets in protest against what they see as government overreach.

Escalating unrest Protest leader claims 'vested groups have entered crowd to provoke' The protests, which began in Kathmandu, soon spread across the country. The demonstrations turned violent as police resorted to rubber bullets and teargas shells to disperse crowds. A protest leader claimed "vested groups have entered the crowd to provoke it," while another said "we have already won today." In response to the escalating violence, an army was deployed in the New Baneshwor area, and curfew was imposed in several areas, including Baneshwor and Singhadurbar.

Policy reversal Government lifts ban on social media platforms In light of the protests, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's government has decided to lift the ban on social media platforms. Communication and Information Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung said they have directed concerned agencies to restore these sites as per Gen Z demands. The government's decision came after a cabinet meeting and was announced amid escalating violence during protests.

Underlying issues Protests against corruption and authoritarianism The social media ban was a major trigger for the protests, but it also brought to light other grievances against the government. Protesters have voiced concerns over corruption and authoritarianism in Nepal. "We are protesting against corruption that has been institutionalized in Nepal," said Yujan Rajbhandari, a 24-year-old student. Another protester, Ikshama Tumrok, slammed the government's "authoritarian attitude" and demanded change for their generation.