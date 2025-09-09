Tanishaa Mukerji's 'most painful breakup' was with Uday Chopra

Actor Tanishaa Mukerji , who made headlines for her past stint on Bigg Boss 7 , has opened up about her emotional battles and past relationships. In a candid interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed that her most painful breakup wasn't with her BB housemate Armaan Kohli but with Uday Chopra. "Voh itna heartbreak nahi tha (It wasn't that big a heartbreak). I was more heartbroken when my relationship with Uday ended."

Emotional bond Relationship with Chopra was more than a romantic involvement Mukerji further elaborated on her relationship with Chopra, saying it was more than just a romantic involvement. "We were friends, we were very close, and we had known each other for a long time." This revelation comes as a surprise, considering her public relationship with Kohli during and after Bigg Boss 7 was one of the season's most talked-about storylines.

Positive perspective Mukerji has always chosen to stay positive Despite the public scrutiny and speculation surrounding her private life, Mukerji has always chosen to stay positive. She said, "I'm the kind of person who always looks at the bright side of things... Whatever happens, happens for the good." "I enjoy the feeling of falling in love and I cherish the experiences it brings."

Family 1st My mother is my biggest support system, says Mukerji Mukerji also revealed that her biggest support system during personal and professional lows has been her mother, veteran actor Tanuja. She said she doesn't seek advice from friends as they don't understand the nuances of showbiz. Few people outside the industry, the actor believes, would really understand the challenges it brings.