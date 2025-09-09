Zurich Film Festival to honor director Noah Baumbach
Noah Baumbach, the acclaimed US director and screenwriter, is getting the A Tribute To... Award at the 21st Zurich Film Festival on September 26, 2025. The honor lines up with the gala premiere of his newest film, Jay Kelly.
Baumbach will also host a public masterclass during the festival, so fans and film buffs can hear from him directly.
'Jay Kelly' is already a buzzworthy film
Jay Kelly is already creating buzz as one of this year's standout films, starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler.
The Zurich Film Festival often spotlights directors who've really shaped cinema—and with Baumbach's track record, he fits right in.
Baumbach's Oscar nominations and notable films
Baumbach has earned four Oscar nominations over his career. His films The Squid and the Whale (2006) and Marriage Story (2019) both received major nods, while Barbie (2024), co-written with Greta Gerwig, was up for adapted screenplay this year.
He's built a reputation for honest takes on relationships in movies like Frances Ha and White Noise—with big names like Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman among his cast.