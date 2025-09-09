Zurich Film Festival to honor director Noah Baumbach Entertainment Sep 09, 2025

Noah Baumbach, the acclaimed US director and screenwriter, is getting the A Tribute To... Award at the 21st Zurich Film Festival on September 26, 2025. The honor lines up with the gala premiere of his newest film, Jay Kelly.

Baumbach will also host a public masterclass during the festival, so fans and film buffs can hear from him directly.